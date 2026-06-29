The decline has taken the stock's one-year loss to 27.7%

Shares of Persistent Systems crash 10% today: What's the reason?

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:10 pm Jun 29, 202603:10 pm

What's the story

Persistent Systems' shares plummeted by 10% to ₹4,353.35 today, following the company's announcement of its planned acquisition of German digital engineering firm Nagarro SE. The deal, valued at €1.27 billion (about $1.4 billion), was met with mixed reactions from brokerages despite its strategic rationale and expected earnings accretion. The acquisition will be done through a voluntary public takeover offer by Persistent's subsidiary Galaxy Germany Holding to acquire all outstanding shares of Nagarro SE at €81 per share in cash.