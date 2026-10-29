Persistent Systems to raise over ₹6,000cr NCDs for Nagarro acquisition

Persistent Systems is gearing up to raise over ₹6,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to fund its acquisition of Germany's Nagarro SE.

This new fundraising comes right after it pulled in ₹4,264 crore through a recent share sale.

The NCDs will help Persistent swap out the short-term, 18-month bridge financing commitment from Barclays for more stable, longer-term funding, with HSBC and Barclays backing the deal.