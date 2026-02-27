Pet care startup Supertails raises $30 million in Series C

Launched in 2021 by Varun Sadana, Aman Tekriwal, and Vineet Khanna, Supertails is a one-stop shop for pet parents. They offer 30-minute delivery on over 30,000 products (think food, toys—basically everything your pet could want), at-home vet visits, fresh meals for pets, and access to more than 100 veterinarians and more than 500 brands.

Expansion plans

Right now they run four clinics in Bengaluru but plan to reach about 15 clinics in Bengaluru in the next six months.

They're also setting up more than 60 dark stores in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore by the end of the quarter.

So if you've got a furry friend at home—keep an eye out!