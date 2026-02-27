Pet care startup Supertails raises $30 million in Series C
Pet care startup Supertails just raised $30 million in Series C funding, led by Venturi Partners, with backing from Nippon India Alternative Investments, Titan Capital Winners Fund, and returning investors like Fireside Ventures.
This brings their total funding to about $56 million.
What do they do?
Launched in 2021 by Varun Sadana, Aman Tekriwal, and Vineet Khanna, Supertails is a one-stop shop for pet parents.
They offer 30-minute delivery on over 30,000 products (think food, toys—basically everything your pet could want), at-home vet visits, fresh meals for pets, and access to more than 100 veterinarians and more than 500 brands.