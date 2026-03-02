Petcare startup Supertails hits ₹100 crore revenue milestone
Business
Petcare startup Supertails just crossed ₹100 crore in revenue for FY25—a 68% jump from FY24—thanks to strong sales of pet food and healthcare products.
But it wasn't all smooth sailing: their losses also grew by 28%, reaching ₹52.5 crore, as rising costs outpaced their gains.
Losses up by 28% in FY25
Supertails' vet services added a bit more to the total income, but expenses shot up by over half in FY25—mainly because of pricier materials, bigger teams, and more marketing.
Even with these challenges, they ended FY25 with ₹39 crore in cash reserves.
What's next for Supertails?
Supertails' most recent $30 million round was led by Venturi Partners (total raised: $51 million).
The plan? Expand clinics and at-home vet care, plus speed up deliveries—as India's petcare scene gets hotter.