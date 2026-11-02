Petronet LNG posts Q2 FY27 profit ₹1,235.4cr, revenue ₹7,200cr

Petronet LNG just posted a solid 9.1% jump in profits for Q2 of fiscal 2027, reaching ₹1,235.4 crore, up from ₹1,137 crore last quarter.

The boost came thanks to a big surge in revenue, which climbed 29.6% to ₹7,200 crore.

But despite the strong sales, the company's EBITDA margin slipped from 28% to 23%.