Petronet LNG posts Q2 FY27 profit ₹1,235.4cr, revenue ₹7,200cr
Business
Petronet LNG just posted a solid 9.1% jump in profits for Q2 of fiscal 2027, reaching ₹1,235.4 crore, up from ₹1,137 crore last quarter.
The boost came thanks to a big surge in revenue, which climbed 29.6% to ₹7,200 crore.
But despite the strong sales, the company's EBITDA margin slipped from 28% to 23%.
Petronet LNG stock up, ₹7 dividend
Investors seemed pretty happy with the results: Petronet LNG's stock shot up 3.96%, closing at ₹300.95.
Adding to the good vibes, the board announced an interim dividend of ₹7 per share for FY27.
All in all, it looks like confidence in Petronet LNG is running high right now.