Petronet LNG working with Qatar to resolve 90+ shipment delays

Petronet LNG, India's biggest gas importer, is working with Qatar to sort out major delays in at least 90 LNG shipments.

The holdup is mostly thanks to the ongoing Middle East crisis, which has disrupted about 75 to 80 cargoes under its annual contract.

Some older shipments from 2015-16 are also stuck because of past pricing disputes, and QatarEnergy has extended force majeure on LNG supplies until the end of this year.