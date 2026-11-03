Petronet LNG working with Qatar to resolve 90+ shipment delays
Petronet LNG, India's biggest gas importer, is working with Qatar to sort out major delays in at least 90 LNG shipments.
The holdup is mostly thanks to the ongoing Middle East crisis, which has disrupted about 75 to 80 cargoes under its annual contract.
Some older shipments from 2015-16 are also stuck because of past pricing disputes, and QatarEnergy has extended force majeure on LNG supplies until the end of this year.
India diversifies LNG as Dahej expands
To keep things running smoothly, India is now looking beyond Qatar and diversifying its LNG sources for better energy security.
Petronet has already expanded its Dahej terminal to 22.5 million tons per year from 17.5 million tpy, with higher supplies possible in 2028-2029, a move that should help soften the impact of future supply hiccups caused by regional tensions.