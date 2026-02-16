PFC, REC boards approve merger: What it means for India

More muscle to fund big ideas

With this merger, they're set to pump more money into everything from traditional power plants to renewables and new tech like green hydrogen.

Their combined loan book is expected to be over ₹17 lakh crore once the merger is completed, giving them more muscle to fund big ideas—plus, it aligns with India's Viksit Bharat 2047 objective and the broader energy transition.

For anyone interested in where India's energy (and climate action) is headed, this is a big deal.