Pfizer and Innovent sign $10.5 billion cancer therapy development deal
Pfizer and Innovent Biologics just signed a massive $10.5 billion deal to work together on developing new cancer therapies.
The partnership covers 12 potential treatments (eight from Innovent and four from Pfizer) with Pfizer putting down $650 million up front and the rest tied to future milestones.
The goal? Speed up breakthroughs for people who need better cancer care.
Pfizer strategy and Innovent track record
This move is part of Pfizer's big strategy to stay ahead as patents expire and competition heats up, following other huge deals like buying Metsera (for obesity drugs) and Seagen (another cancer-focused company).
For Innovent, it builds on its track record with drugs like Tyvyt in China, plus partnerships with companies like Eli Lilly and Roche.
Together, they're hoping to bring new hope to patients worldwide and shake up the race for next-generation cancer treatments.