Pfizer and Innovent sign $10.5 billion cancer therapy development deal

Pfizer strategy and Innovent track record

This move is part of Pfizer's big strategy to stay ahead as patents expire and competition heats up, following other huge deals like buying Metsera (for obesity drugs) and Seagen (another cancer-focused company).

For Innovent, it builds on its track record with drugs like Tyvyt in China, plus partnerships with companies like Eli Lilly and Roche.

Together, they're hoping to bring new hope to patients worldwide and shake up the race for next-generation cancer treatments.