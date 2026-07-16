Pfizer pauses Premarin vaginal cream sales in India over supply
Business
Pfizer has hit pause on selling its popular Premarin vaginal cream in India, citing supply issues.
The cream helps treat menopause symptoms like dryness and discomfort, so this sudden halt could leave many women with limited options.
Premarin 37% India market limited alternatives
Premarin makes up 37% of India's conjugated estrogen market by value, with over 620,000 units sold in the 12 months ended June 2026.
According to Dr. Sukhpreet Patel, there are not many alternatives (just Premarin and Evalon), so the gap is pretty big for those who need it.