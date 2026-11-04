Pfizer raises revenue forecast to $62-$64B, names Cecile Guegan CFO
Business
Pfizer just bumped up its full-year revenue forecast to $62 to $64 billion, thanks to a solid performance so far this year and some smart cost-cutting moves.
They've also announced Cecile Guegan stepped in as chief financial officer this month.
Pfizer 3rd quarter revenue beats expectations
Pfizer's third-quarter earnings beat Wall Street expectations, with $16.58 billion in revenue and strong sales from medicines like Eliquis and Padcev.
Even though COVID-19 product sales dipped, the vaccine and Paxlovid pill still outperformed forecasts.
The company did take a $650 million hit from a licensing deal, but overall results stayed strong.