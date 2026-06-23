Pfizer's sigvotatug vedotin fails to extend survival versus docetaxel

Pfizer testing sigvotatug vedotin with Keytruda

This drug was part of Pfizer's massive $43 billion deal to buy Seagen Inc. hoping to boost its cancer research game.

After the trial results were released, Pfizer's stock slipped a bit.

Still, it is not giving up: Pfizer is already testing sigvotatug vedotin with Merck's Keytruda for newly diagnosed patients.

Chief Oncology Officer Jeff Legos says this setback is just one step in its journey, and earlier studies hint the drug might work better if used earlier or combined with other treatments.