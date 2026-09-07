PFRDA allows NRIs and OCIs to retain NPS Tier I

Good news for Indians heading overseas: the PFRDA says you can keep your National Pension System (NPS ) Tier I account even after relocating.

Both NRIs and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) are eligible, as long as they have an NRE or NRO bank account.

Just a heads-up, Tier II accounts are still off-limits for NRIs and OCIs, sticking to rules set back in 2019.