PFRDA allows NRIs and OCIs to retain NPS Tier I
Good news for Indians heading overseas: the PFRDA says you can keep your National Pension System (NPS ) Tier I account even after relocating.
Both NRIs and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) are eligible, as long as they have an NRE or NRO bank account.
Just a heads-up, Tier II accounts are still off-limits for NRIs and OCIs, sticking to rules set back in 2019.
NRIs can manage NPS investments abroad
If you're an NRI with a Tier I account, you can keep investing from abroad, and your money goes into assets like stocks, bonds, or government securities based on your chosen plan.
There's flexibility too: switch your pension fund once in a financial year or tweak your investment mix up to four times per financial year.
Best part? Moving abroad doesn't mean you have to withdraw your savings; you can let them grow until you're ready.