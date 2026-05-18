PFRDA allows partial NPS withdrawals with 20% or 40% annuity
Business
Big update for National Pension System (NPS) users: Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has announced that it will let you withdraw your retirement savings in parts, instead of all at once.
You can choose to get payouts monthly, quarterly, or yearly, and keep earning returns on the rest of your money until you turn 85.
The usual rule still applies: a chunk (20% or 40%) must go into an annuity for regular pension.
New RIS Steady Balanced life-cycle fund
There's also a new life-cycle fund called RIS Steady (Balanced).
It starts with more equity exposure at age 60 and gradually shifts toward safer investments like government securities and corporate bonds as you age, aiming to balance growth with stability during your retirement years.