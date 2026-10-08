PFRDA appoints Bank of Baroda as pension fund sponsor

Bank of Baroda (BoB) is now officially in the pension fund sector, making it the second public sector bank after State Bank of India (SBI) to get this nod.

The bank received its Certificate of Appointment as Sponsor of a Pension Fund under Section 27 of the PFRDA Act, 2013 on October 1, 2026, at the NPS Divas 2026 event.

This move is part of a bigger push by PFRDA to add two to four crore new National Pension System (NPS) users over the next two to three years.