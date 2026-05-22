PFRDA Chairman Deepak Mohanty Ramann says APY cap may rise
Business
PFRDA is thinking about raising the maximum monthly pension for the Atal Pension Yojana (APY), which currently tops out at ₹5,000.
PFRDA Chairman Deepak Mohanty Ramann shared this update at an APY event in New Delhi on May 20, 2026, hinting that bigger pensions could be on the way.
PFRDA in talks, APY nears 9cr
Ramann says talks are ongoing with the Department of Financial Services to figure out if a higher pension can work long-term.
The APY has seen major growth lately: nearly 9 crore people signed up by FY26, and it's expected to cross 10 crore during FY27.
The scheme is popular because it guarantees a steady pension and offers tax benefits, making it a solid option for workers in the unorganized sector.