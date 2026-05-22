PFRDA Chairman Deepak Mohanty Ramann says APY cap may rise

PFRDA in talks, APY nears 9cr

Ramann says talks are ongoing with the Department of Financial Services to figure out if a higher pension can work long-term.

The APY has seen major growth lately: nearly 9 crore people signed up by FY26, and it's expected to cross 10 crore during FY27.

The scheme is popular because it guarantees a steady pension and offers tax benefits, making it a solid option for workers in the unorganized sector.