PFRDA highlights NPS e-Shramik for platform workers starting at ₹99

Big news for gig workers: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has highlighted the National Pension System (NPS) framework for platform workers, introduced in October 2025 as the NPS e-shramik (Platform Service Partner) Model, letting you kickstart your retirement savings from only ₹99.

This move, announced on August 12, 2026, is aimed at folks working with platforms like Zomato, Swiggy, Ola, and Urban Company, and the basic KYC details required at the first stage of onboarding include name, address, PAN, mobile number, and bank account details; additional information can be completed later, and KYC can be completed through Aadhaar-based e-KYC or other permitted modes, and PoPs cannot charge an onboarding fee while the applicable incentive arrangement is in place.