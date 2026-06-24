PFRDA launches 'Pension Sahayak' portal for NPS subscribers
What's the story
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered portal, 'Pension Sahayak.' The platform is designed to speed up the resolution of pension-related issues and complaints. It replaces the older Central Grievance Management System (CGMS) with a focus on improving user experience for National Pension System (NPS) subscribers through digital tools and modern methods.
Accessibility features
Key features of the new platform
The new platform simplifies the login process, allowing subscribers and potential users to access it with just their registered mobile number and a one-time password (OTP). This eliminates the need for remembering PRAN-based credentials. The platform also supports 22 Indian languages through integration with Bhashini, enabling users to file complaints in their preferred language via text or voice.
Enhanced tracking
Real-time tracking and feedback
The main aim of 'Pension Sahayak' is to help users track their complaints at every stage. It provides clear updates and allows effective monitoring of resolution timelines. Subscribers can rate the quality of grievance resolution and handling, providing feedback for continuous improvement. If a problem remains unresolved, it can be escalated to the NPS Trust or Ombudsman through this platform.
Technological upgrade
Technological upgrade in pension grievance redressal
The PFRDA said in a statement, "PFRDA Pension Sahayak replaces the earlier Central Grievance Management System (CGMS) and represents a significant technological upgrade in pension grievance redressal." The platform offers a unified omnichannel interface accessible via web, mobile, and WhatsApp. It also features an automated escalation mechanism where unresolved grievances are automatically escalated within prescribed timelines for timely resolution.