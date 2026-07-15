PFRDA launches NPS PRIDE-DISHA to compare NPS fund performance historically
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) just rolled out a new digital tool called NPS PRIDE-DISHA.
It's designed to help National Pension System (NPS) users compare how different pension funds have performed over the years, using nearly 5,000 days of data and a method that actually shows how your regular investments would have grown historically.
Free PFRDA tool for strategy testing
With NPS PRIDE-DISHA, you can play around with different strategies, like Active or Auto Choice, and see how factors like your age or when you start investing might affect your returns.
The tool is free on the PFRDA website and has been directed to be made accessible by official recordkeeping systems.
More features are coming soon, including options for Tier II accounts and deeper analysis tools.