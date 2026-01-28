PFRDA launches 'NPS Swasthya Pension Scheme' to help with medical costs
Business
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) just rolled out the "NPS Swasthya Pension Scheme."
This new plan lets you use your pension savings to cover medical expenses, making it a bit easier to handle health costs.
It's voluntary, so you can choose to join, and it's starting as a pilot project for now.
How it works
You can contribute flexibly—put in what fits your budget—and your money gets invested by pension funds following set guidelines.
The big idea is to blend health coverage with long-term financial security, so you're not left scrambling when medical bills pop up.
Down the line, the scheme might team up with tech and finance partners to make access even smoother for everyone looking for smarter healthcare planning.