PFRDA launches StAR NPS for paperless National Pension System onboarding
Business
PFRDA just rolled out StAR NPS, a fresh digital platform that makes signing up for the National Pension System way easier.
Built by BSE Technologies, it supports paperless digital onboarding through PoPs, lets you register online with paperless digital onboarding through PoPs, and send your contributions straight to the Trustee Bank, onboarding is assisted through PoPs and pension agents.
Residents 18-85 can join for ₹200+taxes
If you're an Indian resident between 18 and 85, you can hop on board.
The fee is ₹200 plus taxes (no extra charges allowed), and you get to pick your own pension fund manager and investment mix.
Assisted onboarding is available if you need help, so getting started with your retirement planning just got a lot simpler.