How NPS Central portal lets you manage your pension account
What's the story
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has launched a new digital platform, NPS Central. The initiative is aimed at simplifying the management of National Pension System (NPS) accounts for subscribers. The platform, which can be accessed at www.npscentral.in, allows users to manage their accounts across three Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs) from a single interface.
User access
How to access NPS Central
NPS Central is a joint effort of Protean, KFintech, and CAMS.
Existing subscribers can access the platform using their registered mobile number and date of birth, verified through a one-time password (OTP).
This eliminates the need to remember one's Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN).
The platform also provides a consolidated dashboard for viewing NPS accounts and investment portfolios across three CRAs.
Subscriber services
Key features for existing subscribers
NPS Central offers a range of features for existing subscribers.
These include making contributions to existing schemes, exploring new ones, comparing scheme features and returns, updating profile details, downloading account statements, and tracking contributions made through different modes.
The platform also provides access to the Pension Sahayak portal via a link on the platform for grievance redressal.
Onboarding process
Onboarding process for new NPS subscribers
For those looking to join NPS, the platform provides an onboarding process with Central KYC (CKYC) and DigiLocker as KYC options.
An AI-enabled assistant is also available on the platform to answer queries, and tools to compare investment schemes, review performance, and select a Pension Fund.
After successful registration, subscribers get an electronic PRAN (e-PRAN) and access essential account services without any onboarding charges.