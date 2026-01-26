PFRDA sets up expert panel to refresh NPS investments
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) just launched a nine-member committee—called SAARG—to give the National Pension System (NPS) a much-needed upgrade.
Led by Narayan Ramachandran, former Morgan Stanley India CEO, the group will spend the next nine months comparing NPS rules with global best practices.
Why does this matter?
If you're thinking about your future savings (or even if you're not yet), this move could make NPS smarter and more flexible.
The panel will explore new ways to invest your money, better risk management, and more choices for subscribers—basically aiming to strengthen NPS to support long-term retirement wealth creation for subscribers.
Who's behind it?
SAARG is packed with big names from finance: think ex-SEBI member Ananth Narayan, First Global's Devina Mehra, DSP Mutual Fund's Kalpen Parekh, Motilal Oswal co-founder Raamdeo Agrawal, and several other top investment minds.
With this lineup, there's real hope for meaningful change in how India saves for retirement.