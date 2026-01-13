PFRDA shakes up National Pension System with fresh reforms Business Jan 13, 2026

Big changes are coming to India's National Pension System (NPS).

The PFRDA just approved new rules to make NPS more accessible for a wider range of people—including those in corporate jobs, the gig economy, and regular retail investors.

Now, certain banks can directly manage pension funds if they meet strict guidelines, which could mean more options and better competition.