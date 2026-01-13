PFRDA shakes up National Pension System with fresh reforms
Big changes are coming to India's National Pension System (NPS).
The PFRDA just approved new rules to make NPS more accessible for a wider range of people—including those in corporate jobs, the gig economy, and regular retail investors.
Now, certain banks can directly manage pension funds if they meet strict guidelines, which could mean more options and better competition.
What's new for your money?
Starting April 2026, investment management fees will work on a sliding scale—so bigger funds pay lower rates (down to 0.04% for assets above ₹1.5 lakh crore).
The annual regulatory fee stays at 0.015%.
Plus, a new committee will set up guidelines for guaranteed payouts and consider perks like removing lock-in periods, letting you invest till age 85, and increasing equity allocation up to 100%.