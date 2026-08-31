PFRDA starts ₹200 NPS onboarding fee from October 1, 2026
Heads up if you're into the National Pension System (NPS): starting October 1, 2026, the PFRDA is rolling out a new fee structure.
There's now a one-time onboarding fee of ₹200 per account, but instead of paying all at once, it'll be split into four ₹50 quarterly installments collected by Central Recordkeeping Agencies.
Digital onboarding cuts fee to ₹100
If you sign up digitally (no in-person paperwork), your onboarding fee could drop to ₹100, depending on the charge determined by PFRDA for the PoP.
There's also an annual charge of 0.20% on your total investments, but dormant accounts (no contributions for four consecutive quarters after a contribution in a quarter, as determined at the end of each quarter) won't be charged.
And good news for e-NPS and D-Remit users: subscribers onboarded through e-NPS who subsequently contribute through e-NPS or D-Remit will not have to pay PoP charges.