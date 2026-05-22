PFRDA unveils draft policy to speed NPS complaint resolution Business May 22, 2026

If you're an NPS subscriber, good news: the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is pushing for a big upgrade in how quickly your complaints get sorted.

Its new draft policy, unveiled on May 21, aims to cut resolution times down to just 7-30 days depending on the issue, much quicker than before.

You can even share your feedback on these changes until June 19.