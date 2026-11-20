The layoffs will affect not only full-time employees but also contractors, as P&G tries to run things more efficiently.

As of May 2025, about 52,000 people (roughly half the workforce) worked in manufacturing across about 35 countries.

The company is also leaning into automation, with 15 fully automated "unattended" facilities already running and plans to roll more out in the coming years.

On top of that, P&G is trimming office jobs and pulling out of some countries as it focuses on staying strong in its main markets.