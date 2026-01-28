Pharma sector wants bigger R&D tax breaks in Budget 2026
Business
India's pharma industry is urging the government to boost research and development (R&D) incentives in the Union Budget on February 1.
In a recent ET-PwC survey, 75% of CXOs said they want stronger tax credits and more support for drug innovation to help India catch up globally.
Why should you care?
Industry leaders say better R&D perks could lead to new medicines, vaccines—plus help India reach ambitious revenue targets of $120-130 billion by 2030.
They're also calling for expanded funding, fairer import duties, and more self-reliance so Indian pharma can compete worldwide.