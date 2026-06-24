Phil Fersht says AI market correction could benefit Indian IT Business Jun 24, 2026

Phil Fersht, CEO and Chief Analyst at HFS Research, thinks a shake-up in the AI industry, where high valuations could trigger a market correction, might actually help Indian IT companies.

He describes this as the bottom of a "J-curve," meaning things look tough now but should recover soon.

Fersht sees Indian IT firms playing a big role in helping major global companies get serious about using AI, since many still haven't mastered it.