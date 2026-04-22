Philadelphia Semiconductor Index eyes 16th straight gain amid AI demand

NVIDIA nears $5 trillion market cap

AI breakthroughs like ChatGPT are driving massive investment in tech infrastructure, sending chip company values through the roof.

NVIDIA is leading the charge with its market cap nearing $5 trillion after a staggering five-year run.

Broadcom, Micron Technology, and AMD have also seen big jumps, while Intel is back at its highest level since 2000 as it revamps its strategy.

Chip stocks overall have even outperformed the Nasdaq-100 over the five-year run: pretty wild times for tech fans!