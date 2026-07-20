Philadelphia semiconductor index hits bear market after 10% slide

Semiconductor stocks tied to AI have suddenly dropped after months of hype, as investors rethink whether these companies are really worth their sky-high prices.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 1.6% on July 17, capping a rough week with a 10% loss, the biggest in over a year.

That means the index is now officially in bear market territory, down more than 20% from its peak last month (though it's still up more than 60% for the year).