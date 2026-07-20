Philadelphia semiconductor index hits bear market after 10% slide
Semiconductor stocks tied to AI have suddenly dropped after months of hype, as investors rethink whether these companies are really worth their sky-high prices.
The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 1.6% on July 17, capping a rough week with a 10% loss, the biggest in over a year.
That means the index is now officially in bear market territory, down more than 20% from its peak last month (though it's still up more than 60% for the year).
Profit taking hits global chip stocks
Market participants say this dip is mainly about investors cashing out their profits and feeling unsure about how much money will keep flowing into AI tech.
The impact isn't just local: markets like South Korea's KOSPI and Japan's Nikkei have also taken hits.
Big names such as NVIDIA, Intel, and Applied Materials saw noticeable drops, while some riskier semiconductor ETFs lost more than half of their value since June.
Investors await Alphabet Tesla Intel earnings
Everyone's waiting for earnings reports from companies like Alphabet, Tesla, and Intel to get a clearer picture of where AI spending is headed.
These updates should help investors figure out if this downturn is just temporary or if it signals something bigger for the future of chip stocks.