Philips bets on Bengaluru for global health care AI development

Shez Partovi: India critical for Philips

India's unique challenges make it the perfect place for Philips to test and build new AI health care solutions.

Shez Partovi, Philips's Chief Innovation Officer, says India's supportive policies could even help it leap ahead of developed countries in this space.

Nearly half of Philips's revenues come from products launched in the last three years: no wonder Partovi calls India critical to our global strategy.