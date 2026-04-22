Philips bets on Bengaluru for global health care AI development
Philips is betting big on Bengaluru, turning it into a major hub for its global health care tech.
With 4,500 team members in the city, they're working on cool projects like AI-powered radiology tools and almost self-driving MRI systems.
The idea? Use smart tech to tackle real problems in health care: think staff shortages and high costs.
Shez Partovi: India critical for Philips
India's unique challenges make it the perfect place for Philips to test and build new AI health care solutions.
Shez Partovi, Philips's Chief Innovation Officer, says India's supportive policies could even help it leap ahead of developed countries in this space.
Nearly half of Philips's revenues come from products launched in the last three years: no wonder Partovi calls India critical to our global strategy.