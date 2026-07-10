Philips makes over 85% of AI healthcare solutions in India
Business
Philips just shared that more than 85% of its AI-powered healthcare solutions are made right here in India, mostly at its massive Bengaluru campus.
The company says India's tech talent and digital know-how are a big reason it's able to develop cutting-edge tools for hospitals around the globe.
Philips AI speeds MRI, supports clinicians
Philips is using AI to make things like MRI scans faster and clearer, especially for people outside big cities.
Its AI can cut scan times by up to three times and boost image quality by 65%.
But don't worry, doctors aren't going anywhere, as Philips's Ozlem Fidanci puts it, "AI should always work with human supervision, supporting clinicians rather than replacing them."