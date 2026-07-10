Philips makes over 85% of AI healthcare solutions in India

Philips AI speeds MRI, supports clinicians

Philips is using AI to make things like MRI scans faster and clearer, especially for people outside big cities.

Its AI can cut scan times by up to three times and boost image quality by 65%.

But don't worry, doctors aren't going anywhere, as Philips's Ozlem Fidanci puts it, "AI should always work with human supervision, supporting clinicians rather than replacing them."