PhonePe and JioFinance roll out TaxBuddy tax filing from ₹24
Business
PhonePe and JioFinance just rolled out in-app tax filing with TaxBuddy, starting at only ₹24.
Whether you're salaried or have crypto, business, or foreign income, you can pick self-filing or get expert help, all without leaving the app.
JioFinance auto-imports, PhonePe offers ITR/GST
You can file taxes right inside the apps: no need to juggle multiple platforms. JioFinance even pulls your data automatically from the Income Tax portal, offers refund tracking, regime comparisons, and lets users earn up to 25% back as JioPoints.
PhonePe also covers income tax return (ITR) and goods and services tax (GST) filings for freelancers and small businesses, making things simple for everyone.