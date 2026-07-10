PhonePe and JioFinance roll out TaxBuddy tax filing from ₹24

JioFinance auto-imports, PhonePe offers ITR/GST

You can file taxes right inside the apps: no need to juggle multiple platforms. JioFinance even pulls your data automatically from the Income Tax portal, offers refund tracking, regime comparisons, and lets users earn up to 25% back as JioPoints.

PhonePe also covers income tax return (ITR) and goods and services tax (GST) filings for freelancers and small businesses, making things simple for everyone.