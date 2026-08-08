PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam assures UPI free for Indian consumers
Worried about paying extra for your UPI payments?
No need, PhonePe's CEO Sameer Nigam just made it clear that UPI transfers will stay free for everyone, even after the new bill allowing merchant charges.
He reassured users on X, saying, "UPI is and will remain free for all Indian consumers! Consumers will NOT BE CHARGED anything for making UPI payments."
Payments Council says merchants pay fees
The Payments Council of India (PCI) also backed this up, explaining that any fees are only between merchants and payment providers, not you.
The government helps keep things running smoothly by supporting banks with incentives on small transactions.
Since 2016, UPI has made digital payments easy and accessible for hundreds of millions of Indians every day, so you can keep sending money without worrying about surprise charges.