PhonePe files for ₹12,000 crore IPO: Report
Business
PhonePe, the digital payments app owned by Walmart, has confidentially filed to raise ₹12,000 crore through an IPO.
Big names like Walmart, Tiger Global, and Microsoft are set for a combined dilution of around 10% stake.
PhonePe's revenue and profit growth
PhonePe's revenue jumped 40% in FY25 to ₹7,115 crore, with profits up 220% and a user base now at 530 million as of March 2024.
The company isn't just about payments anymore—it's expanded into loan distribution and stock broking, helping it post its first positive EBIT.
Filing confidentially lets PhonePe keep its business plans under wraps until it's ready for the spotlight.