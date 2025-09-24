PhonePe files for ₹12,000 crore IPO: Report

PhonePe's revenue and profit growth

PhonePe's revenue jumped 40% in FY25 to ₹7,115 crore, with profits up 220% and a user base now at 530 million as of March 2024.

The company isn't just about payments anymore—it's expanded into loan distribution and stock broking, helping it post its first positive EBIT.

Filing confidentially lets PhonePe keep its business plans under wraps until it's ready for the spotlight.