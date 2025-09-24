Systematic Industries's ₹116cr IPO opens for subscription today

The company supplies steel wires to sectors like power, telecom, infrastructure, and agriculture. With four factories in Daman & Diu and Valsad (Gujarat), they can produce up to 100,000 metric tons a year. Anchor investors already picked up ₹32.9 crore worth of shares on September 23.

Strong financial performance in FY25

In FY25, Systematic's revenue jumped 21% to ₹449 crore; profits climbed nearly 50% to ₹18.5 crore with improved margins too.

Most of the IPO money will be used to pay off about ₹95 crore in loans; the rest goes toward general business needs.