Justo Realfintech's ₹63 crore IPO opens today: Key details

Based in Maharashtra , Justo Realfintech helps real estate developers with advisory, sales strategies, marketing, CRM, and financing—mainly in cities including Pune, Mumbai , Nashik, Aurangabad, and Kolhapur. As of March 31, they've managed 37 projects and sold over 11,250 housing units worth a massive ₹8.15 lakh.

Financials and IPO details

The company's FY25 revenue jumped 37% to ₹82 crore, while profits more than doubled to ₹15.2 crore from last year's ₹6.7 crore.

Most of the IPO funds will go toward working capital (₹36.5 crore), upgrading IT (₹6.3 crore), paying off some debt (₹5 crore), and other business needs.