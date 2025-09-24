Justo Realfintech's ₹63 crore IPO opens today: Key details
Justo Realfintech's IPO is now open, looking to raise ₹63 crore by offering 50 lakh shares at ₹120-127 each.
The offer closes on September 26, and the company is set to list on the BSE SME platform on October 1.
The company's business in numbers
Based in Maharashtra, Justo Realfintech helps real estate developers with advisory, sales strategies, marketing, CRM, and financing—mainly in cities including Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Kolhapur.
As of March 31, they've managed 37 projects and sold over 11,250 housing units worth a massive ₹8.15 lakh.
Financials and IPO details
The company's FY25 revenue jumped 37% to ₹82 crore, while profits more than doubled to ₹15.2 crore from last year's ₹6.7 crore.
Most of the IPO funds will go toward working capital (₹36.5 crore), upgrading IT (₹6.3 crore), paying off some debt (₹5 crore), and other business needs.