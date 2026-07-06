PhonePe folds insurance into payments, Sonika Chandra to lead

Insurance reached ₹200cr under Vishal Gupta

Under Gupta, PhonePe's insurance arm grew fast, reaching ₹200 crore in FY2025 and making up nearly 12% of revenue by early FY2026.

The company got its broking license in 2021 and has seen other leadership changes this year.

As for the much-anticipated IPO? It's still on pause until market conditions look better.