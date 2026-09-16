PhonePe handles 11.19 billion UPI transactions in India in August

The platform also processed ₹14.26 lakh crore in transaction value, holding almost 48% of the market share by value.

Google Pay followed with 7.91 billion transactions (₹10.07 lakh crore), while Paytm came third at 1.97 billion transactions.

Together, these three apps handled over 85% of all UPI activity in August!

Plus, a new fee on certain merchant payments is coming soon, which could mean more revenue for these payment giants down the line.