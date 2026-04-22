PhonePe hits 10B UPI transactions in March, 1st in India

PhonePe holds about 46% UPI share

PhonePe now holds about 46% of total UPI transaction volume and almost half of the total value. Google Pay is next with around 33%, while Paytm trails at under 8%.

Even though smaller apps like CRED and BHIM don't handle as many transactions; CRED is still making an impact, especially with higher-value payments from its users.

Digital payments are clearly on the rise, making cashless spending more common than ever for everyone.