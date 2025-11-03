PhonePe now warns you while sending money to suspicious numbers

Leading fintech platform PhonePe has launched a new security feature, 'PhonePe Protect,' aimed at protecting users from fraudulent transactions. The innovative tool warns users against making payments to potentially suspicious numbers and displays a 'PhonePe Protect' alert when such attempts are made. It also explains the risks of declined transactions for security reasons, enhancing user awareness.

Advanced technology How 'PhonePe Protect' works The 'PhonePe Protect' feature uses technology to identify and block transactions to numbers flagged as suspicious by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). This is done through their 'Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI)' tool. PhonePe's system intelligence detects these risks during payments and intervenes in real time, providing users with relevant warnings as notifications for informed transaction decisions.

Strategic partnership PhonePe's collaboration with DoT on FRI tool As an early adopter of DoT's FRI, PhonePe has used the feature to decline the transactions linked to 'Very High FRI' mobile numbers, and display an on-screen alert. For 'Medium FRI' numbers, the app gives a proactive user warning before allowing the transaction. This strategic partnership was highlighted at the 2025 India Mobile Congress (IMC) where PhonePe was recognized for its efforts in combating cyber frauds using AI-based tools like FRI.