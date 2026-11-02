PhonePe invest records 50% new-user spike and 80% signup rise
Business
PhonePe Invest, the revamped investment platform from PhonePe, just saw a 50% spike in new users and an 80% rise in total signups.
The boost comes after its recent rebranding and a push to make investing easier, with options like stocks, ETFs, IPOs, mutual funds, and even F and O, on the platform.
Portfolio optimiser aggregates demat investments
A big part of this growth is thanks to the new Portfolio Optimiser tool. It lets users see all their investments across demat accounts and helps them manage everything more smartly.
Vijay Ajmera, Head of Business, PhonePe Invest says these updates are about giving everyone better insights so they can make smarter money moves on their own terms.