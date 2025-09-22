PhonePe narrows net loss to ₹1,727cr in FY25

Payments still make up most of PhonePe's revenue

Most of PhonePe's money still comes from its core payments business—making up 85% of total revenue.

While expenses climbed due to higher processing charges, the company keeps expanding: it now handles over 360 million transactions daily across 650 million users and 45 million merchants.

With RBI's green light as a payment aggregator and plans for an IPO later this year (after going public in April), PhonePe is gearing up for even bigger moves.