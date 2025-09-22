Next Article
PhonePe narrows net loss to ₹1,727cr in FY25
PhonePe, the fintech major backed by Walmart, has managed to shrink its net loss by 13.4% this year—down to ₹1,727.4 crore from ₹1,996.1 crore last year.
This turnaround comes thanks to a 40.4% boost in operating revenue, which hit ₹7,114.8 crore for FY25.
Payments still make up most of PhonePe's revenue
Most of PhonePe's money still comes from its core payments business—making up 85% of total revenue.
While expenses climbed due to higher processing charges, the company keeps expanding: it now handles over 360 million transactions daily across 650 million users and 45 million merchants.
With RBI's green light as a payment aggregator and plans for an IPO later this year (after going public in April), PhonePe is gearing up for even bigger moves.