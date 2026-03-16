PhonePe pauses $1.3 billion IPO amid market conditions Business Mar 16, 2026

PhonePe, the Walmart-backed payments app, is pressing pause on its much-hyped IPO.

It hoped to raise $1.3 billion, but investor interest valued the company at only about $7 billion, lower than it had wanted.

CEO Sameer Nigam says he is still hopeful for a future listing in India once things settle down.