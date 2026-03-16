PhonePe pauses IPO process amid US-Iran war, global market volatility

PhonePe , the leading UPI payments app backed by Walmart , has announced a temporary suspension of its public market listing process. The decision comes in light of ongoing geopolitical conflicts and heightened volatility in global markets. Sameer Nigam, CEO and founder of PhonePe, expressed hope for a swift return to peace in all affected regions while reaffirming their commitment to a public listing in India.

Future plans PhonePe received SEBI nod in January The Bengaluru-based fintech giant has said it will resume the listing process once global capital markets stabilize. This comes after the company received Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approval for its initial public offering (IPO) on January 20. The proposed offering was expected to value PhonePe at around $15 billion with a target of raising nearly ₹12,000 crore through a pure offer for sale.

Market impact It could have been India's 2nd-largest new economy listing The public listing of PhonePe could have been India's second-largest new economy listing after Paytm's IPO in 2021. According to brokerage firm Macquarie Group, PhonePe's proposed IPO could be a near-term valuation benchmark for Paytm and possibly trigger a re-rating of the stock. The company's implied valuation is estimated at $13 billion-$15 billion based on its last transaction with General Atlantic in September 2025.

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