PhonePe posts 11% revenue rise to ₹7,920cr, net loss ₹2,792cr
Business
PhonePe just posted an 11% jump in revenue for FY2026, reaching ₹7,920 crore.
But the good news comes with a catch: the company's net loss also shot up by 62%, landing at ₹2,792 crore compared with last year.
PhonePe retains >45% UPI despite headwinds
The bigger losses came alongside the halt on credit card rent payments, a government ban on real money gaming (RMG), and the end of UPI subsidies.
Even so, PhonePe grew its lending business and still holds more than 45% market share of India's UPI market.
The company delayed its IPO earlier this year but may try again soon.