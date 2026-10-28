PhonePe rebrands Indus Appstore as gift card and voucher marketplace
Business
PhonePe is giving its app store a fresh start: Indus Appstore is now the PhonePe Appstore.
The big idea? To turn it into a one-stop digital marketplace where you can grab gift cards and vouchers for shopping, travel, gaming, and more.
Big names like Steam, Uber, and BigBasket are already on board.
PhonePe Appstore preinstalled on 200 million devices
You'll be able to use the new PhonePe Appstore on both web and mobile, making digital transactions even smoother.
Originally launched as an Indian alternative to Google Play with regional language support, the app store now comes pre-installed on more than 200 million devices thanks to partnerships with brands like Xiaomi and Motorola.
This move follows other recent rebrands from PhonePe as they keep expanding what they offer.