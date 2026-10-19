PhonePe rebrands Share. Market as PhonePe Invest to simplify stock investing
PhonePe just gave its stockbroking platform a makeover: Share. Market is now called PhonePe Invest.
The goal? Make investing in stocks feel more accessible, especially for first-time long-term equity investors.
Co-founder and chief product and technology officer Rahul Chari says the upgrade brings smarter tools for building and optimizing your portfolio, helping bridge the gap between simple savings and actual stock trading.
AI advice and easier portfolio management
PhonePe Invest now offers features like AI-driven investment advice and easy portfolio management, designed to help users make better decisions without feeling overwhelmed.
With over 500 million users already on its payments app, PhonePe hopes this move will make equity investing less intimidating for a broader set of investors, not just active traders.