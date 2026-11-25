PhonePe revives IPO plans, eyes $12B valuation
What's the story
Walmart-owned digital payments giant PhonePe has resumed its initial public offering (IPO) process The company is looking to list at a valuation of around $12-15 billion in the fourth quarter of FY27, according to Moneycontrol. The firm had previously halted its IPO plans earlier this year due to geopolitical conditions and investor sentiment. PhonePe remains India's largest digital payments player with over 45% market share in UPI transactions.
Upcoming steps
Revised draft red herring prospectus to be filed soon
The company is likely to file a revised draft red herring prospectus within the next two weeks.
The offering is expected to raise around ₹12,000 crore ($1.3 billion) through a pure Offer For Sale (OFS).
PhonePe's credit business has been growing at 100% year-on-year, contributing to its overall topline growth of 40%.
Financial performance
PhonePe achieves net profitability
According to industry insiders, PhonePe has achieved net profitability in the first half of the current fiscal year. This financial milestone could help the company secure a higher valuation than previously anticipated.
PhonePe has reported an 11% increase in its consolidated revenue for FY26 to ₹7,920 crore, up from ₹7,115 crore in FY25.
However, the company's consolidated net loss widened by 62% to ₹2,792 crore in FY26 as compared to ₹1,727 crore in FY25.