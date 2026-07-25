PhonePe's revenue in FY26 rises 11% to ₹7,920cr

PhonePe's second-half revenue for FY26 reached ₹3,746 crore, surpassing its first-half earnings of ₹3,162 crore.

The company's adjusted operating revenue for the first half excluded ₹756 crore from discontinued streams like real money gaming, rent services, and PIDF (UPI subsidies) incentives.

On a normalized operational basis, PhonePe's net loss stood at ₹1,377 crore for the fiscal year.